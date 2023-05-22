Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for May 22, 2023 Deals May 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville Get This Deal $1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal $1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel Get This Deal $2.99 Critical Role: Vox Machina--Kith & Kin by Marieke Nijkamp Get This Deal $2.99 The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz Get This Deal $4.99 The Descent of Monsters by Neon Yang Get This Deal $1.99 Star Wars Skywalker – A Family At War by Kristin Baver Get This Deal You Might Also Like Sex Ed Books Don't "Groom" Kids and Teens. They Protect Them. 24 Life-Changing Healing Books Heroes Get Better with Age: 10 Middle-Aged Protagonists in SFF We Live in a Society: A Brief Introduction to the Social Horror Genre 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand 10 Books for People Getting into or Back into Reading