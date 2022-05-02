Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for May 2, 2022

Today’s Featured Deals

The City We Became
$4.99 The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
Blackfish City
$1.99 Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller
A Master of Djinn
$2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
The Obsidian Tower
$2.99 The Obsidian Tower by Melissa Caruson
