Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for March 7, 2022 Deals Mar 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Macmillan eDealsToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Macmillan eDeals $2.99 A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $1.99 The Vine Witch by Luanne G. Smith Get This Deal $4.99 Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado Get This Deal