Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot's SFF Deals for March 4, 2024 Deals Mar 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Princess of Dune by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson Get This Deal $1.99 Mort by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 Alien Sex by Ellen Datlow Get This Deal $2.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $3.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater Get This Deal $1.99 When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen Get This Deal $3.99 Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey Get This Deal $1.99 Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim Get This Deal