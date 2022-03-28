Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for March 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tor Books

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Tor Books.

Today’s Featured Deals

Binti: The Complete Trilogy
$4.99 Binti: The Complete Trilogy by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
The Colour of Magic
$3.99 The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
Jade City
$4.99 Jade City by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
Raybearer
$2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Get This Deal
The Jasmine Throne
$2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
Sleeping Giants
$3.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
Get This Deal