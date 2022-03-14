Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for March 14, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Original Stories

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Original Stories. 

Today’s Featured Deals

The Found and the Lost
$1.99 The Found and the Lost by Ursula K. Le Guin
Get This Deal
The Echo Wife
$2.99 The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey
Get This Deal
The Bees
$1.99 The Bees by Laline Paull
Get This Deal
The Cat Who Saved Books
$1.99 The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
Get This Deal