Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot's SFF Deals for March 13, 2023 Deals Mar 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaim $2.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan $2.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu $1.99 The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater $2.99 Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott $1.99 The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk $2.99 Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey $4.99 The Ladies of Grace Adieu and Other Stories by Susanna Clarke $2.99 The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders $2.99 Even Though I Knew The End by C. L. Polk