Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for June 5, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Mistborn
$2.99 Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson
Get This Deal
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Get This Deal
The Haunting of Tram Car 015
$1.99 The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
The Golden Enclaves
$2.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal
Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View
$4.99 Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View by Renée Ahdieh et al.
Get This Deal
The Mirror Empire
$1.99 The Mirror Empire by Kameron Hurley
Get This Deal
The Stars Undying
$0.99 The Stars Undying by Emery Robin
Get This Deal
Walking Practice
$2.99 Walking Practice by Dolki Min
Get This Deal