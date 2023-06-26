Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for June 26, 2023 Deals Jun 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $1.99 Dawn by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson Get This Deal $1.99 Before We Disappear by Shaun David Hutchinson Get This Deal $1.99 The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer Get This Deal $2.99 Crier's War by Nina Varela Get This Deal $2.99 The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna Get This Deal $4.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Fantasy Books You Won't be Able to Put Down 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk Mystery Writer Carol Higgins Clark Has Died at 66 20 Of The Best Nonfiction Books Of The Decade Oklahoma Teacher Didn't Violate State Law in Providing Books, But May Lose License Anyway