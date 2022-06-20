Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for June 20, 2022 Deals Jun 20, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. VIZ MediaToday's edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by VIZ Media. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $2.99 The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.49 The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller Get This Deal $1.99 Vanessa Yu's Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Immersive Historical Fantasy Books Get The 10 Best Audiobook Narrators In Your Ears Outer Sight: The Best Science Fiction Books You've Never Heard of How To Take A Reading Vacation 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now "Once the Books Start Coming Off the Shelves, We'll See You In Court.": Book Censorship News, June 17, 2022