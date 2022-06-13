Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for June 13, 2022 Deals Jun 13, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Flamer by Mike Curato with Fierce ReadsToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Flamer by Mike Curato with Fierce Reads. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green Get This Deal $1.99 The Girl of Fire and Thorns by Rae Carson Get This Deal $1.99 The Actual Star by Monica Byrne Get This Deal $0.99 Monkey Around by Jadie Jang Get This Deal You Might Also Like 72 of the Most Popular New Books on Goodreads Right Now 15 of the Best Mystery Romance Books 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Barnes & Noble Announces Their Best Books of 2022 So Far 8 New Historical Fiction Reads Set During and After WWII 50 Of The Best Historical Fiction Books