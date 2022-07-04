Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for July 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Gunslinger (The Dark Tower 1)
$2.99 The Gunslinger (The Dark Tower 1) by Stephen King
Get This Deal
A Psalm for the Wild-Built
$4.99 A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
Get This Deal
Witches Steeped In Gold
$2.99 Witches Steeped In Gold by Ciannon Smart
Get This Deal
The Midnight Lie
$2.99 The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy