Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for July 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks and the Top 120 Books of 2022 (so far)

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by ThriftBooks and the Top 120 Books of 2022 (so far). 

Today’s Featured Deals

Goldilocks
$4.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam
Get This Deal
Parasite
$1.99 Parasite by Mira Grant
Get This Deal
The Light Brigade
$1.99 The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley
Get This Deal
Sisters of the Snake
$1.99 Sisters of the Snake by Sarena & Sasha Nanua
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy