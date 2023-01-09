Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for January 9, 2023 Deals Jan 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood Get This Deal $2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne Get This Deal $3.99 The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson Get This Deal $2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Quiz: Are You a YA Cover Expert? New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With A Perfectly Inoffensive School Library 13 Cozy Fantasy Books to Cuddle Up With This Winter 10 Bedtime Stories for Adults to Help You Get Some Shut Eye