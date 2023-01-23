Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for January 23, 2023

Today’s Featured Deals

The Lord of the Rings: One Volume Edition
$4.99 The Lord of the Rings: One Volume Edition by J. R. R. Tolkien
Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology
$2.99 Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology by Vince A. Liaguno and Rena Mason
The Color of Magic
$4.99 The Color of Magic by Terry Pratchett
The Way of Kings
$1.99 The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson
Raybearer
$1.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Stone of Tears
$1.99 Stone of Tears by Terry Goodkind
Within These Wicked Walls
$2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
Into the Drowning Deep
$2.99 Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant
