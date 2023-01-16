Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for January 16, 2023

Juniper & Thorn
$1.99 Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid
The Women Could Fly
$2.99 The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga
$0.99 Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga by Lindy Ryan
Hex Appeal
$0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
Reaper of Souls
$1.99 Reaper of Souls by Rena Barron
Infomocracy
$2.99 Infomocracy by Malka Older
The Sea of Trolls
$1.99 The Sea of Trolls by Nancy Farmer
Brown Girl in the Ring
$2.99 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
