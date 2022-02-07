Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Get Underlined

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined. 

Today’s Featured Deals

Black Sun
$1.99 Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse
Get This Deal
Yesterday Is History
$1.99 Yesterday Is History by Kosoko Jackson
Get This Deal
The Diviners
$2.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray
Get This Deal
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal