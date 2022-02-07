Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 7, 2022 Deals Feb 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Get UnderlinedToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse Get This Deal $1.99 Yesterday Is History by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray Get This Deal $1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal