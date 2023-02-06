Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 6, 2023 Deals Feb 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi Get This Deal $1.99 A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $2.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $1.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $6.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal $2.99 Cast in Eternity by Michelle Sagara Get This Deal $3.99 The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler Get This Deal $1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World Moments in Young Adult Novels That Made Me Feel Old Here's How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books Kindle Unlimited Pricing: Is It Worth It? The Best Libraries You Can Get a Card for Out of State What Do 10 Years of the New York Times Young Adult Bestseller Lists Say About YA?