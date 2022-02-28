Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 28, 2022

Today’s Featured Deals

Empire of the Vampire
$3.99 Empire of the Vampire by Jay Kristoff
Jade City
$4.99 Jade City by Fonda Lee
A Master of Djinn
$2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
