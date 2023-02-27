Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 27, 2023 Deals Feb 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $2.99 How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell Get This Deal $1.99 Last of the Talons by Sophie Kim Get This Deal $2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo Get This Deal $2.99 To Hold Up the Sky by Cixin Liu Get This Deal $1.99 Broken Stars by Ken Liu Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 20 Must-Read Horror Stories 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023 A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time 8 Cozy Video Games That Feel Like Reading A Book