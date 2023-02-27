Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Gideon the Ninth
$1.99 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
How Long 'til Black Future Month?
$2.99 How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin
Kushiel's Dart
$2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey
Winter's Orbit
$2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell
Last of the Talons
$1.99 Last of the Talons by Sophie Kim
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
To Hold Up the Sky
$2.99 To Hold Up the Sky by Cixin Liu
Broken Stars
$1.99 Broken Stars by Ken Liu
