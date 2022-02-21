Sponsored

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 21, 2022

The Insecure Mind of Sergei Kraev by Eric Silberstein

Today’s Featured Deals

The Book of Koli
$1.99 The Book of Koli by M. R. Carey
Hollow Kingdom
$2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
In the Watchful City
$2.99 In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu
Wendy, Darling
$1.99 Wendy, Darling by A. C. Wise
