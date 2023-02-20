Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 20, 2023

Today’s Featured Deals

Station Eleven
$4.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Nona the Ninth
$4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope
$1.99 Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack
When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain
$4.99 When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo
The Descent of Monsters
$4.99 The Descent of Monsters by Neon Yang
Truthwitch
$3.99 Truthwitch by Susan Dennard
In the Watchful City
$4.99 In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu
So You Had to Build a Time Machine
$2.99 So You Had to Build a Time Machine by Jason Offutt
