Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 20, 2023 Deals Feb 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack Get This Deal $4.99 When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $4.99 The Descent of Monsters by Neon Yang Get This Deal $3.99 Truthwitch by Susan Dennard Get This Deal $4.99 In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu Get This Deal $2.99 So You Had to Build a Time Machine by Jason Offutt Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time How to Stop Subvocalizing to Read Faster 30 Must-Read SFF Books By Black Authors 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists