Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 14, 2022 Deals Feb 14, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Preston & Child’s Diablo MesaToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Preston & Child’s Diablo Mesa. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang Get This Deal $1.99 Quicksilver by Neal Stephenson Get This Deal $1.99 Song of the Forever Rains by E. J. Mellow Get This Deal $2.99 The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected In Water by Zen Cho Get This Deal