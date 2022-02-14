Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for February 14, 2022

Today’s Featured Deals

The Black Tides of Heaven
$2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
Quicksilver
$1.99 Quicksilver by Neal Stephenson
Song of the Forever Rains
$1.99 Song of the Forever Rains by E. J. Mellow
The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected In Water
$2.99 The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected In Water by Zen Cho
