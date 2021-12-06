Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for December 6, 2021

Today’s Featured Deals

The New Moon's Arms
$2.99 The New Moon's Arms by Nalo Hopkinson
The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t with Her Mind
$2.99 The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t with Her Mind by Jackson Ford
The Map of Salt and Stars
$1.99 The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar
The Body Scout
$2.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel
