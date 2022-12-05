Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for December 5, 2022 Deals Dec 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Macmillan eDealsToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Macmillan eDeals. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Hogfather by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 Lilith's Brood by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $1.99 The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $3.99 The Watchmaker of Filigree Street by Natasha Pulley Get This Deal $4.99 The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $2.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May Get This Deal $4.99 In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu Get This Deal $1.99 Clean Air by Sarah Blake Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022 The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily The Best Board Games for Holiday Gatherings The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel Words of Power: 8 Fantasy Books With Word-Based or Book-Based Magic Systems