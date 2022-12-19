Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for December 19, 2022

Today’s Featured Deals

Prudence
$0.99 Prudence by Gail Carriger
All Systems Red
$4.99 All Systems Red by Martha Wells
Son of the Storm
$0.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
The Lesson
$1.99 The Lesson by Cadwell Turnbull
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep
$0.99 The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry
The Diviners
$3.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray
Queen of the Conquered
$0.99 Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender
The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
$1.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
