Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for August 29, 2022 Deals Aug 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Avon BooksToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Avon Books. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $3.99 The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan Get This Deal $4.99 The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black Get This Deal $1.99 Ash by Malinda Lo Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time Get Out Your Brooms for These New Witchy YA Books 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now How Much Do Authors Make Per Book?