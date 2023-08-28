Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for August 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Color of Magic
$4.99 The Color of Magic by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
This Savage Song
$2.99 This Savage Song by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Imago
$1.99 Imago by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal
A Court of Honey and Ash
$2.99 A Court of Honey and Ash by Shannon Mayer & Kelly St. Clare
Get This Deal
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$0.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Get This Deal
Dead Space
$4.99 Dead Space by Kali Wallace
Get This Deal
Marvel Year By Year
$1.99 Marvel Year By Year by DK Publishing
Get This Deal
Servant of the Underworld
$2.99 Servant of the Underworld by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal