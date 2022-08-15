Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for August 15, 2022

EMPTY OF NOTHING - Rad New Sci-Fi Release!

Today’s Featured Deals

American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
The Eye of the World
$2.99 The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
A Wrinkle In Time
$2.99 A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L'Engle
The Black Tides of Heaven
$2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
