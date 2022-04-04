Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 4, 2022 Deals Apr 4, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin Random House & UnderlinedToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Penguin Random House & Underlined. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor Get This Deal $1.99 A Wizard Of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin Get This Deal $2.99 Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta Get This Deal $1.99 Love In Color by Bolu Babalola Get This Deal You Might Also Like What Is Sunshine Noir? Plus 6 Sunshine Noir Books to Read 9 of the Best Historical Fantasy Books 8 Books for Fans of Historical K-Dramas 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Enough Sherlock Holmes. Adapt These Detective Novels. 30 Best Toddler Books to Stock Your Library