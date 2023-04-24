Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 24, 2023 Deals Apr 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 Artemis by Andy Weir Get This Deal $4.99 Provenance by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin Get This Deal $1.99 Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler Get This Deal $1.99 The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition by Matthew K. Manning Get This Deal $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda Get This Deal $2.49 Scarlet Odyssey by C. T. Rwizi Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over 9 Dystopian Tales That Are Too Damn Real 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels 10 Satisfyingly Sinister Novels about Secret Societies Can You Guess The Horror Book Based On Its 1-Star Reviews?