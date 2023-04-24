Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 24, 2023

Today’s Featured Deals

Artemis
$4.99 Artemis by Andy Weir
Provenance
$4.99 Provenance by Ann Leckie
The Left Hand of Darkness
$2.99 The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin
Parable of the Sower
$1.99 Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition
$1.99 The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition by Matthew K. Manning
The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
Woman, Eating
$2.99 Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
Scarlet Odyssey
$2.49 Scarlet Odyssey by C. T. Rwizi
