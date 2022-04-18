Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Dynamite Entertainment

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Dynamite Entertainment. 

Today’s Featured Deals

Leviathan Wakes
$2.99 Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey
Get This Deal
Practical Magic
$2.99 Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
Brown Girl In the Ring
$1.99 Brown Girl In the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
Get This Deal
Neuromancer
$1.99 Neuromancer by William Gibson
Get This Deal
Daughter of Smoke & Bone
$2.99 Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor
Get This Deal
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal