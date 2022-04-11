Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 11, 2022 Deals Apr 11, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Singing Lessons for the Stylish Canary by Laura StanfillToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Singing Lessons for the Stylish Canary by Laura Stanfill. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Middlegame by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal $1.99 The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa Get This Deal $1.99 Witches Steeped In Gold by Ciannon Smart Get This Deal $2.99 Finna by Nino Cipri Get This Deal You Might Also Like Please Start Reading Books for What They Are The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel Get Scared This Spring: This Season's Most Anticipated Horror Books Why I Deleted My Goodreads TBR (And Why You Probably Should, Too) 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Starting a Commonplace Book Has Changed the Way I Measure A Book's Worth