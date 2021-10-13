Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals of the Day for October 13, 2021 Deals Oct 13, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin Random House AudioToday's edition of Romance Deals is sponsored by Penguin Random House Audio. $1.99 The Care and Feeding of Stray Vampires by Molly Harper Get This Deal $1.99 The Mixtape by Get This Deal $0.99 Claiming the Doctor's Heart by Sean D. Young Get This Deal $1.99 Their Nerd: An MMF Office Romance by Allyson Lindt Get This Deal