Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for September 7, 2022 Deals Sep 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Avon BooksToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Avon Books $2.99 The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon Get This Deal $1.99 The Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner Get This Deal $2.99 Witch Please by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal $4.99 The Becoming by Nora Roberts Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match the Fantasy Novel To Its Opening Lines? 12 Must-Read Horror Books Coming Out This Month The Best Historical Fiction Books You've Never Heard Of New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week These are Every State's Favorite Stephen King Movies 10 of the Best Literary Podcasts