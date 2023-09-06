Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for September 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Built to Last
$2.99 Built to Last by Erin Hahn
Get This Deal
Ledge
$3.99 Ledge by Grey Huffington
Get This Deal
Knockout
$6.99 Knockout by Sarah MacLean
Get This Deal
Loveboat, Taipei 
$2.99 Loveboat, Taipei  by Abigail Hing Wen
Get This Deal
The Flatshare
$2.99 The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
For Her Consideration
$3.99 For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding
Get This Deal