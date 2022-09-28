Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for September 28, 2022 Deals Sep 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Carina PressToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Carina Press $1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $2.49 Layla by Colleen Hoover Get This Deal $1.99 Mountain Laurel by Jude Devereaux Get This Deal $0.99 West Side Love Story by Priscilla Oliveras Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Which Character from the Peanuts Comics Are You? 20 Must-Read Witchy Mysteries & Thrillers 10 of the Best Goodreads Reviewers to Follow The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon 12 Short Horror Novels Under 300 Pages 10 of the Best Antihero Characters in Literature