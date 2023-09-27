Riot Headline Here is What Parents Think of Book Bans: EveryLibrary & Book Riot Survey Results
Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for September 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble
$2.99 Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall
The Doctor's Nanny
$1.50 The Doctor's Nanny by Rose Fresquez
Kamila Knows Best
$2.99 Kamila Knows Best by Ferah Heron
The Secret of Snow
$1.99 The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman
Coral Cottage
$2.50 Coral Cottage by Jan Moran
Daughters of Rome
$1.99 Daughters of Rome by Kate Quinn
