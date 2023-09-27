Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for September 27, 2023 Deals Sep 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.50 The Doctor's Nanny by Rose Fresquez Get This Deal $2.99 Kamila Knows Best by Ferah Heron Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman Get This Deal $2.50 Coral Cottage by Jan Moran Get This Deal $1.99 Daughters of Rome by Kate Quinn Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Most Polarizing Books to Ponder The Best New Book Releases Out September 26, 2023 Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country Reading Calvin & Hobbes for the First Time as an Adult You Know Who Did it, But How? 8 "Howdunnit" Mystery Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists