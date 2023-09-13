Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for September 13, 2023 Deals Sep 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $1.99 Addicted by Zane Get This Deal $2.50 The Mixtape by Brittany Cherry Get This Deal $1.99 The Reasons for Marriage by Stephanie Laurens Get This Deal $ Before We Were Strangers by Renée Carlino Get This Deal $1.99 Legend by Katy Evans by Katy Evans Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Magical Libraries in Fiction The Best New Book Releases Out September 12, 2023 10 Incredible Character Arcs in Fantasy Series FROG AND TOAD Knew I Was Gay Before I Did More Like Miyazaki: 13 Mesmerizing Manga and Graphic Novels for Fans of Hayao Miyazaki Can You Match the Collective Noun with the Animal Group It Describes?