Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for October 5, 2022 Deals Oct 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing $0.99 Digging Up Love by Chandra Blumberg Get This Deal $2.99 I'm So (Not) Over You by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo Get This Deal $1.99 Outrageous by Minerva Spencer Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time 10 Compelling Series Where Book 2 is Even Better Than the First The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon Finalists Announced for 2022 National Book Awards Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read July-September 2022 Love ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING? Read These Books