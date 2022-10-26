Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for October 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
 Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by  Amazon Publishing

With Love from London
$1.99 With Love from London by Sarah Jio
Get This Deal
A Lady Never Surrenders
$1.99 A Lady Never Surrenders by Sabrina Jeffries
Get This Deal
Sweeter Than Honey
$3.99 Sweeter Than Honey by Joy Avery
Get This Deal
How to Flirt with a Naked Werewolf
$1.99 How to Flirt with a Naked Werewolf by Molly Harper
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations