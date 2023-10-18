Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for October 18, 2023 Deals Oct 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Whiteout by Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon Get This Deal $1.99 Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $5 Last Second Chance by Robin Covington Get This Deal $1.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $5 Cruel Seduction by Katee Robert Get This Deal $1.99 Duke, Actually by Jenny Holiday Get This Deal You Might Also Like 14 New October Book Club Picks, From #ReadWithJenna to Matzah Book Soup 8 of the Most Shocking First Lines in Fiction Scholastic Offers Option to Exclude Diverse Books from Book Fairs The Best New Book Releases Out October 17, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 9 Science Fiction Books that Mix in Medieval Elements