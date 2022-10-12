Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for October 12, 2022 Deals Oct 12, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sponsored by Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Sponsored by Amazon Publishing $1.99 The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochran Get This Deal $1.99 A Rogue of One's Own by Evie Dunmore Get This Deal $4.99 A Gentleman in the Street by Alisha Rai Get This Deal $1.99 Forever, Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes & Noble's Best Books of 2022 The Best Children's Books of All Time The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time 10 Haunting Found-Footage Horror Novels New Right to Read Bill Expands School Library Access, Students' Rights to Read Bookish DIY Kits To Buy and Make for Holiday Gifting