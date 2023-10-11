Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for October 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Hold On To My Heart
$0.99 Hold On To My Heart by Bella Andre
Won't Go Home Without You 
$0.99 Won't Go Home Without You  by Cheris Hodges
Electric Idol 
$2.99 Electric Idol  by Katee Robert
The Wedding Crasher
$1.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian
$2.99 Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian by EL James
Single Dads Club
$1.99 Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrie
Secretly Yours
$2.99 Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey
The Devil Wears Black
$4.99 The Devil Wears Black by L.J. Shen
