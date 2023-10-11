Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for October 11, 2023 Deals Oct 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $0.99 Hold On To My Heart by Bella Andre Get This Deal $0.99 Won't Go Home Without You by Cheris Hodges Get This Deal $2.99 Electric Idol by Katee Robert Get This Deal $1.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa Get This Deal $2.99 Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian by EL James Get This Deal $1.99 Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrie Get This Deal $2.99 Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $4.99 The Devil Wears Black by L.J. Shen Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Here are the Best Horror Novels of the Past 3 Years, According to Goodreads The Best New Book Releases Out October 10, 2023 The National Book Awards Winners: A Retrospective Look Again: 10 Great 2023 Mysteries You May Have Missed The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals for October