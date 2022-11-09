Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 9, 2022 Deals Nov 9, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fierce ReadsToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Fierce Reads $3.99 Love, Hate & Clickbait by Liz Bowery Get This Deal $2.99 The Idea of You by Robinne Lee Get This Deal $1.99 The Stand-In by Lily Chu Get This Deal $0.99 The Memory Box by Kathryn Hughes Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Which Book On the National Book Award Longlist Should You Read? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 13 November Mystery, Thrillers, and True Crime Releases 8 Mystery Novels with Non-Detective Main Characters 2022 Kirkus Prize Winners