Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 8, 2023 Deals Nov 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Tessa Bailey Book Set by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 A Whisper of Scandal by Beverly Kendall Get This Deal $1.99 The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite Get This Deal $5.99 You, Again by Kate Goldbeck Get This Deal $1.99 Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant Get This Deal $1.99 The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The 20 Most Influential Mystery Novels of the Last 10 Years The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out November 7, 2023 A Pennsylvania Public Library Had Funding Cut Because of LGBTQ+ Books. Then, An Olympian Stepped In. The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023