Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 30, 2022 Deals Nov 30, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fierce ReadsToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Fierce Reads $1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $2.99 The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel Get This Deal $1.99 Blown Away by Sharon Sala Get This Deal $0.99 Merrily Ever After by Cathy Bramley Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times Words of Power: 8 Fantasy Books With Word-Based or Book-Based Magic Systems Please Don't Donate These Books 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years What Giving Up Fiction Did To Me An Absolutely Serious Guide to Fantasy Transportation