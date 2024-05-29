Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 29, 2024 Deals May 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $5.99A Gamble at Sunset by Vanessa RileyGet This Deal$3.99How You Get the Girl by Anita KellyGet This Deal $1.99The Next Always by Nora RobertsGet This Deal$1.99Foolish Hearts by Synithia WilliamsGet This Deal $4.99Rafe by Rebekah WeatherspoonGet This Deal$2.99On the Plus Side by Jenny L. HoweGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out May 28, 2024 8 Spectacular Backlist Sci-Fi and Fantasy Series Worth Reading 120 Book Recommendations for Every Summer Reading Mood Quiz: Which Romantasy Book Should I Read First? 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer