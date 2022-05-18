Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 18, 2022 Deals May 18, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love LoveToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Carina Adores – For Readers Who Love Love $3.99 The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite Get This Deal $2.99 The Switch by Beth O'Leary Get This Deal $4.99 Belle by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $3.99 Tuesdays Like That by Carina Taylor Get This Deal You Might Also Like Dear Publishing: I Will Not Be Reading Any "Manga-Inspired" Comics and Here's Why These are the Most and Least Popular States for Book Settings If You Liked This TikTok Favorite, Read This Book Next 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 24 Best Romance Novels of All Time 20 Must-Read YA Historical Fiction Novels