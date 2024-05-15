Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 15, 2024 Deals May 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez GillilandGet This Deal$2.99First Love, Take Two by Sajni PatelGet This Deal $2.99The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan BannenGet This Deal$4.99Happy Place by Emily HenryGet This Deal $1.99What the Hex by Jessica ClareGet This Deal$2.24Midnight Ruin by Katee RobertGet This Deal You Might Also Like Paperbacks and Hardcovers On Sale On Amazon for 50% Off (UPDATED May 14) The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out May 14, 2024 8 of the Most Polarizing Horror Novels Ever Written The 2024 Barnes & Noble Children's & Young Adult Book Award Winners Horror Comics That'll Give You the Chills